CEI Alarm in Sparks buys Fernley’s Trinity Alarms

SPARKS, Nev. — Dave Sinclair, president of Sparks-based security company CEI Alarm, announced recently the company has acquired Trinity Alarms, Inc.

Trinity Alarms, Inc., located in Fernley, has been in business for over a decade and was previously owned by Chris and Teresa Murphy, according to a Nov. 1 news release from MNG Partners, provided on behalf of CEI Alarm.

Dave Sinclair, owner of CEI Alarm, began his electrical career in the U.S. Navy, where he worked in the Electrical Division at the Naval Submarine Base New London in Connecticut and then did two years on the USS Coral Sea Aircraft Carrier, (CV43).

The transaction marks CEI Alarm’s 15th acquisition. Financial terms of the deal were not disclosed.

“We are thrilled to welcome the longtime customers of Trinity Alarms to the CEI family.” Sinclair said in a statement. “We feel confident that our team and services will uphold the level of security that they have become accustomed to, while also introducing the benefits that CEI Alarm is known for, such as exceeding customer expectations and introducing an expanded offering of security products.”

According to a follow-up statement provided to the NNBV, “while there will not be a CEI Alarm branch in Fernley, (the company) will be adding a technician to handle the influx of accounts and will continue to honor any discounts or specials that Trinity Alarms had in place with their existing customers.”

Sinclair, a U.S. Navy veteran, founded CEI Alarm in Sparks in 1992.

According to the company’s website, in the first seven years, the company doubled its revenues every year, and Sinclair became the first National Guardian subcontractor to reach a million dollars in sales.

CEI Alarm celebrated 25 years of business on April 1, 2017. According to the company website, CEI Alarm is in the process of selling its current building at 2155 Green Vista Drive and acquiring a building with four times more space.