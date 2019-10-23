Census seeking workers to canvas in Northern Nevada

RENO, Nev. — The U.S. Census Bureau is looking for people in Northern Nevada to earn as much as $17 an hour canvassing for the 2020 canvas.

Nationwide, the census needs to hire about 500,000 census takers in order to properly count every resident in the country.

A federal spokesman said the positions provide a perfect opportunity to earn some extra cash while helping count everyone living in your community.

According to the U.S. Census Bureau’s website, which offers projected hourly pay rates depending on state and county, the following hourly salaries are listed for a census taker position:

Washoe County: $17 an hour

Carson City: $17 an hour

Douglas County: $15 an hour

Clark County: $16.50 an hour

Churchill County: $15 an hour

Of note, census takers also receive reimbursement for work-related mileage and expenses, where applicable.

The results of the 2020 Census will help determine each state’s representation in Congress as well as how federal funding for schools, roads, hospitals and more is divided up.

The results also determine each state’s share of entitlement funds in programs including Medicaid and SNAP, formerly known as food stamps.

Applicants should be available to work flexible hours including evenings and/or weekends.

To be eligible for a 2020 Census job, you must:

Be at least 18

Have a valid Social Security number

Be a U.S. citizen

Have a valid email address

Complete an application

Be registered with Selective Service if you are male and were born after Dec. 31, 1959

Pass a criminal background check

And agree to complete training.

Go here to view the employment application and learn more.