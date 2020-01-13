Charter opens new Spectrum store in Reno

RENO, Nev. — Charter Communications recently announced the opening of a new Spectrum store in Reno.

The new store, located at 5089 S. McCarran Blvd., features Spectrum mobile, internet and other services.

“Our new Spectrum stores provide an updated design and enhancements for showcasing innovation across the full suite of Spectrum services,” Pattie Eliason, Group Vice President, Spectrum Stores, said in a Jan. 7 statement.

The store is open Monday through Saturday, 10 a.m. to 8 p.m., and Sundays from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m.

Go here to learn more about Spectrum’s Northern Nevada locations.