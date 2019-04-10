Check out the list: Top 40 Sierra Nevada Powerful Women finalists revealed
April 10, 2019
RENO, Nev.— Readers of the Northern Nevada Business View responded enthusiastically to the publication’s second annual Sierra Nevada Powerful Women contest — in all, 7,750 votes were tallied from March 21 through April 5, with hundreds of people choosing among 132 nominees.
Now, the NNBV is proud to announce the Top 40 Sierra Nevada Powerful Women finalists. They include women from a broad variety of professions representing several communities throughout the region. See the full list below.
On May 29, the 20 winners will be announced and honored at the NNBV’s second annual Sierra Nevada Powerful Women Awards banquet, taking place 11:30 a.m. to 1:30 p.m. on May 29 at the Atlantis Casino Resort Spa in Reno.
Go here to learn more and to purchase tickets. The early-bird fee of $45 lasts through April 15.
In addition to the top 20 being celebrated at the May 29 event, the NNBV will also honor the following women:
• 2019 Sierra Nevada Women of Exemplary Achievement: Randi Reed, Britton Griffith, Valerie Clark, Carey Serfontein and Corinna Osborne
Recommended Stories For You
• 2019 Sierra Nevada Powerful Matriarchs: Judge Karen Howze, BJ North and Collie Hutter
• 2019 Sierra Nevada Powerful Community Leader: Isabelle Rodriguez Wilson
If you’d like to learn more about the Sierra Nevada Top-20 Powerful Women contest and awards banquet, including sponsorship opportunities, email NNBV Publisher Dawn Gowery at publisher@nnbusinessview.com.
Top 40 finalists
The below names are listed in alphabetical order; go here to read more about each finalist:
Ali Banister
Tiffany Banks
Marie L. Baxter
Angela Bradley
Kara Brown
Amanda Burden
Christi Cakiroglu
Molly Campau
Ali Conway
Bayo Curry-Winchell, MD
Teresa DiLoreto
Naomi Duerr
Tiffany East
Jen Eastwood
Kerry Eaton
Meredith Fischer
Laura Garcia
Shanda Golden
Linda Grace
Jeannine Hall
Jacki Hallerbach
Suzanne Hendery
Joy Heuer
Iris Key
Jenny Lesieutre
Renea Louie
Jennifer Rogers Markwell
Debbie McCarthy
Lysette Perez
Fayth Ross
Deirdre Ruddick
Stephanie Sciarani
Ann Silver
MaryBeth Smith
Tina Spencer
Mena Spodobalski
Crystal Ward
Kelly Wilmoth
Lori Windfeldt
Cortney E. Young