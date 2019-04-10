Check out the list: Top 40 Sierra Nevada Powerful Women finalists revealed

RENO, Nev.— Readers of the Northern Nevada Business View responded enthusiastically to the publication’s second annual Sierra Nevada Powerful Women contest — in all, 7,750 votes were tallied from March 21 through April 5, with hundreds of people choosing among 132 nominees.

Now, the NNBV is proud to announce the Top 40 Sierra Nevada Powerful Women finalists. They include women from a broad variety of professions representing several communities throughout the region. See the full list below.

On May 29, the 20 winners will be announced and honored at the NNBV’s second annual Sierra Nevada Powerful Women Awards banquet, taking place 11:30 a.m. to 1:30 p.m. on May 29 at the Atlantis Casino Resort Spa in Reno.

Go here to learn more and to purchase tickets. The early-bird fee of $45 lasts through April 15.

In addition to the top 20 being celebrated at the May 29 event, the NNBV will also honor the following women:

• 2019 Sierra Nevada Women of Exemplary Achievement: Randi Reed, Britton Griffith, Valerie Clark, Carey Serfontein and Corinna Osborne

• 2019 Sierra Nevada Powerful Matriarchs: Judge Karen Howze, BJ North and Collie Hutter

• 2019 Sierra Nevada Powerful Community Leader: Isabelle Rodriguez Wilson

If you’d like to learn more about the Sierra Nevada Top-20 Powerful Women contest and awards banquet, including sponsorship opportunities, email NNBV Publisher Dawn Gowery at publisher@nnbusinessview.com.

Top 40 finalists

The below names are listed in alphabetical order; go here to read more about each finalist:

Ali Banister

Tiffany Banks

Marie L. Baxter

Angela Bradley

Kara Brown

Amanda Burden

Christi Cakiroglu

Molly Campau

Ali Conway

Bayo Curry-Winchell, MD

Teresa DiLoreto

Naomi Duerr

Tiffany East

Jen Eastwood

Kerry Eaton

Meredith Fischer

Laura Garcia

Shanda Golden

Linda Grace

Jeannine Hall

Jacki Hallerbach

Suzanne Hendery

Joy Heuer

Iris Key

Jenny Lesieutre

Renea Louie

Jennifer Rogers Markwell

Debbie McCarthy

Lysette Perez

Fayth Ross

Deirdre Ruddick

Stephanie Sciarani

Ann Silver

MaryBeth Smith

Tina Spencer

Mena Spodobalski

Crystal Ward

Kelly Wilmoth

Lori Windfeldt

Cortney E. Young