Chick-Fil-A coming to Carson City

CARSON CITY, Nev. â€”Â A new retail project is in the works for south Carson City.

Two fast-food restaurants, including a Chick-Fil-A franchise, and another 6,000 square-foot retail building are planned on 2.5 acres on the southeast corner of Appion Way and Cochise Street.

The same developer is under contract to purchase three acres on the southwest corner of the intersection to build a 110-room hotel.

Craig Clark, president, C.W. Clark, Inc., a San Diego-based commercial real estate developer, said he's working with three partners here to develop the projects.

He already has submitted a building permit to build the 2,000-plus square-foot Chick-Fil-A eatery.

Clark said in September he should be able disclose the other standalone eatery chain going in a second 2,000-plus square foot building.

Recommended Stories For You

"It will be another fast food with drive through," he said.

He should also be ready then to talk about the restaurant and retailers going in the larger, multi-tenant building as well the name of the hotel.

"It will be like a Verizon or an AT&T or a Sunglass Hut, something people can use on their way to the lake," said Clark, referring to the type of retailer he expects to fill the larger building.

The property is located just north of Highway 50 East, off South Carson Street, across the street from Terrible's gas station and car wash.

Clark is also working on a project at Lake Tahoe, the Kings Beach Center in Kings Beach. That project is on 3.5 acres at North Lake Boulevard between Coon and Fox streets.

The Kings Beach project calls for a 57,600 square-foot, 120-room hotel; a 36,000 square-foot condominium building with 20, two-bedroom units; 11,000 square feet of retail space; 3,500 square feet for restaurants; and a 2,000 square-foot library.