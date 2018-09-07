Cindy Carano to chair Downtown Reno Business Improvement District board

RENO, Nev. — Downtown Reno's recently created business improvement district (BID) In late August announced its inaugural board of directors.

The named directors are Jonathan Boulware, Cindy Carano, Sharon Chamberlain, Eric Edelstein, Jim Gallaway, Heidi Gansert, Britton Griffith, Neoma Jardon, Ken Krater, Helen Lidholm, Robert Lucey, Steve Polikalas, Mike Rossman, Chris Shanks, Maggie Teelander and Par Tolles.

The board represents a cross-section of the district's properties, including residents, nonprofits, small businesses and small parcel owners; commercial tenants; a representative from the Entertainment, Innovation, Northwest, Riverwalk and University districts; the City of Reno; and Washoe County.

"This organization will provide leadership and services to address Downtown Reno's most pressing challenges and enable its greatest opportunities by making a safer, cleaner and more hospitable environment and experience for anyone living in, doing business in or visiting downtown," said Carano, BID chair/president, in a statement.

The nonprofit district encompasses 120 city blocks — 2,043 parcels, or 24.9 million square feet — and includes private and public properties.

The district uses a private sector funding mechanism “designed to improve the environment of a business district with new services financed by a self-imposed and self-governed property assessment,” according to a news release.

Go here to learn more about the BID.