Citizens Bank expands commercial division to include Nevada

PROVIDENCE, R.I. — Citizens Commercial Banking announced last week it has established a West Region, with David Musicant joining the bank to lead the new division.

According to a Sept. 11 press release from Citizens Bank — of which Citizens Commercial Banking is part — the West Region team will serve existing and new corporate banking clients in Arizona, California, Nevada, Oregon and Washington.

Previously, Citizens had announced the West Coast expansion of its Commercial Real Estate business.

Musicant, based in Los Angeles, has more than 30 years of banking experience and most recently served as a managing director at Fifth Third Bank, where he led their geographic expansion on the West Coast.

Prior to that, he had a 20-year career at Union Bank, most recently serving as group head of their Specialized Industries/Expansion Markets team.

“Establishing the West Region builds off the great success we have had in the Southeast Region at expanding the Commercial Bank beyond Citizens’ traditional retail footprint,” Steve Woods, head of corporate banking at Citizens Bank, said in a statement. “It is a natural extension for Citizens Commercial Banking and will enable us to continue our current strong momentum and grow our client base.”

Also on Sept. 11, Citizens Commercial Banking tapped a new leader for its Midwest Region, Jim Malz, who sill be based out of Cleveland.