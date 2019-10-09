City National accepting applications for $80,000 in literacy grants

RENO, Nev. — City National Bank recently announced it is accepting applications for grants to support literacy and financially-based literacy projects at public and private elementary, middle and high schools in six states and the District of Columbia, including Nevada.

Administered through City National’s award-winning “Reading is The way up” endeavor, this year’s program will award up to $80,000 in both literacy and financial literacy grants.

According to a news release, this year marks the 16th consecutive year that City National has been awarding literacy grants as part of “Reading is The way up.” Since 2004, CNB has awarded over $1.5 million in literacy grants to teachers in California, Nevada, New York, Tennessee and Georgia.

In addition to those states, CNB has expanded this year’s program to include Minneapolis, Minnesota, and Washington, D.C., where the bank expanded into over two years ago with regional centers.

Any full-time teacher, librarian or administrator at schools in Nevada is eligible to apply. Educators can access an online application by visiting http://www.readingisthewayup.org.

“Grants will provide up to $1,000 for the recipients to create, augment or expand literacy projects that are judged to be creative and engaging, and that may help improve student achievement,” according to the news release. “Awards can also be used for books, videos, CDs, DVDs, computer software or hardware, or in other ways so long as the recipient shows that the project for which funds are sought will support literacy and financial literacy.”

Applications will be accepted through Oct. 31. Awardees will be notified in December. Grant funds must be expended by Dec. 31, 2020.

For information, visit http://www.readingisthewayup.org or send an e-mail to rwu@cnb.com.