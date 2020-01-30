City National Bank donated $235,000 to Nevada nonprofits in 2019
LAS VEGAS / RENO, Nev. — City National Bank recently announced its philanthropic performance in Nevada for 2019.
According to a Jan. 15 press release, the bank contributed monetary and in-kind support of $235,000 to 53 nonprofits, schools and community organizations last year, which was a 23.6 percent year-over-year increase.
Further, bank staff donated close to 832 hours of volunteer service, which included serving on nonprofit boards, staffing charitable events, reading to students at various elementary schools and more. This was a 19.2 percent increase from the previous year.
“Our community involvement and support of qualified nonprofit organizations and programs continue to grow through our monetary, in-kind and volunteer support,” Paul Stowell, Nevada regional executive of City National Bank, said in a statement. “In addition to funding numerous nonprofit groups, our colleagues continue to donate hundreds of hours of volunteer service to so many wonderful and worthy causes.”
Following is a list of nonprofit organizations City National helped with monetary, in-kind and volunteer support in 2019:
- American Bankers Association
- American Marketing Association
- Assistance League of Las Vegas
- Augustus Society
- BNI
- Boys and Girls Club of Western Nevada
- Business Council of Douglas County
- Caric Sports Management
- Carson Tahoe Health Foundation
- Carson Valley Arts Council
- Carson Valley Chamber of Commerce
- Carson Valley Lion Club Annual Flag Service
- CCSD Sig Rogich Boys Basketball
- CCSD The Adopt a Bengal
- Clark County Medical Society Alliance
- Congregation Ner Tamid
- Douglas Backpack Buddies Program
- Douglas High School Basketball
- Exportech – Nevada System of Higher Education
- Friends in Service Helping Emergency Referral Service
- Folded Flag Foundation
- Jewish Federation
- Kiwanis Foundation Project Santa Claus
- KNPB Young Writers Contest
- Lake Tahoe Conservation
- Las Vegas Natural History Museum
- Las Vegas Metro Chamber of Commerce
- Little Miss Hannah Foundation
- Minden Rotary
- Moonridge Philanthropy Summit Las Vegas and Reno
- Nevada Blind Foundation Ladybug Ball
- NBM Family-Owned Business Awards
- Nevada Business Opportunity Fund – Nevada Women’s Business Center
- Nevada Community Foundation Inc. Mayor’s Fund Pre-K School Bus Program
- Nevada Corporate Giving Council
- Nevada Discovery Museum
- Nevada Hand Inc.
- Nevada Museum of Art Orbital Reflector Exhibit
- Noah’s Animal Foundation
- Northern Nevada Development Authority
- PRSA
- Rotary Club of Carson City
- Rotary Club of Reno
- Shriner’s Hospitals for Children
- Smith Center Heart of Education
- The Summerlin Council
- Three Square Bag Childhood Hunger
- Touro Gala
- Valley Economic Development Center
- Vegas Gamers Charity Golf Tournament
- Walk for Water
- WBEC-West Networking & Awards
- Western Industrial Nevada
Go to http://www.cnb.com to learn more about City National.
