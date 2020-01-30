City National Bank donated $235,000 to Nevada nonprofits in 2019

LAS VEGAS / RENO, Nev. — City National Bank recently announced its philanthropic performance in Nevada for 2019.

According to a Jan. 15 press release, the bank contributed monetary and in-kind support of $235,000 to 53 nonprofits, schools and community organizations last year, which was a 23.6 percent year-over-year increase.

Further, bank staff donated close to 832 hours of volunteer service, which included serving on nonprofit boards, staffing charitable events, reading to students at various elementary schools and more. This was a 19.2 percent increase from the previous year.

“Our community involvement and support of qualified nonprofit organizations and programs continue to grow through our monetary, in-kind and volunteer support,” Paul Stowell, Nevada regional executive of City National Bank, said in a statement. “In addition to funding numerous nonprofit groups, our colleagues continue to donate hundreds of hours of volunteer service to so many wonderful and worthy causes.”

Following is a list of nonprofit organizations City National helped with monetary, in-kind and volunteer support in 2019:

The bank’s volunteer support in 2019 included assisting the Assistance League of Las Vegas’ Operation School Bell program.

American Bankers Association

American Marketing Association

Assistance League of Las Vegas

Augustus Society

BNI

Boys and Girls Club of Western Nevada

Business Council of Douglas County

Caric Sports Management

Carson Tahoe Health Foundation

Carson Valley Arts Council

Carson Valley Chamber of Commerce

Carson Valley Lion Club Annual Flag Service

CCSD Sig Rogich Boys Basketball

CCSD The Adopt a Bengal

Clark County Medical Society Alliance

Congregation Ner Tamid

Douglas Backpack Buddies Program

Douglas High School Basketball

Exportech – Nevada System of Higher Education

Friends in Service Helping Emergency Referral Service

Folded Flag Foundation

Jewish Federation

Kiwanis Foundation Project Santa Claus

KNPB Young Writers Contest

Lake Tahoe Conservation

Las Vegas Natural History Museum

Las Vegas Metro Chamber of Commerce

Little Miss Hannah Foundation

Minden Rotary

Moonridge Philanthropy Summit Las Vegas and Reno

Nevada Blind Foundation Ladybug Ball

NBM Family-Owned Business Awards

Nevada Business Opportunity Fund – Nevada Women’s Business Center

Nevada Community Foundation Inc. Mayor’s Fund Pre-K School Bus Program

Nevada Corporate Giving Council

Nevada Discovery Museum

Nevada Hand Inc.

Nevada Museum of Art Orbital Reflector Exhibit

Noah’s Animal Foundation

Northern Nevada Development Authority

PRSA

Rotary Club of Carson City

Rotary Club of Reno

Shriner’s Hospitals for Children

Smith Center Heart of Education

The Summerlin Council

Three Square Bag Childhood Hunger

Touro Gala

Valley Economic Development Center

Vegas Gamers Charity Golf Tournament

Walk for Water

WBEC-West Networking & Awards

Western Industrial Nevada

Go to http://www.cnb.com to learn more about City National.