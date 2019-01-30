City National Bank donates $190K in 2018 to NV nonprofits

City National Bank recently announced its philanthropic performance in Nevada for 2018 â€”Â to the tune of $190,000 in monetary and in-kind support to nearly 70 nonprofits, schools and community organizations.

The bank also announced Jan. 22 that CNB employees donated close to 700 hours of volunteer service last year, which included serving on nonprofit boards, staffing charitable events, reading to students at elementary schools and more.

"Our community involvement and support of qualified nonprofit organizations and programs continue to grow through our monetary, in-kind and volunteer support," Paul Stowell, Nevada regional executive of City National Bank, said in a statement.

Below is a sample of some of of Northern Nevada organizations City National helped with monetary, in-kind and volunteer support in 2018:

– Business Council of Douglas County

– Carson City Airport Authority

– Carson High Senators Wrestling

– Carson Valley Arts Council

– Carson Valley Chamber of Commerce

– Carson Valley Lions Club

– CBRE Foundation Run 4 Kids

– Communities in Schools Western Nevada

– Douglas County Backpack Buddies Program

– Douglas High School

– KNPB PBS Kids Writer's Contest

– NAIOP

– Nevada Museum of Art

– Northern Nevada Development Authority

– Reno + Sparks Chamber of Commerce

– Reno Rotary Foundation

– Rotary Club of Carson City

– Rotary Club of Minden

– Step 2

– University of Nevada, Reno

Go to cnb.com to learn more about City National Bank.