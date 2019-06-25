City National Bank donates $5,000 to Tahoe Fund, Noah’s Animal House

RENO, Nev. — City National Bank recently announced it has provided Noah’s Animal House and the Tahoe Fund with donations of $2,500 each.

The donation to Noah’s Animal House was made in the name of its founders, Staci Alonso and her son, Noah, while the contribution to the Tahoe Fund was made on behalf of Fund supporters Mark Bruce and his son, Joe, according to a June 20 news release from City National Bank.

From left, Paul Stowell, Nevada regional executive for City National Bank, presents Noah Columbo and Casey Lutz of Noah’s Animal House with a check for $2,500.

Courtesy City National Bank

“City National is excited to present both of these very deserving nonprofits with donations that will help them further their respective missions,” the bank said in a statement. “Pets typically become one of the victims in domestic violence situations, and Noah’s Animal House is helping women and children along with their pets stay together through this difficult time in their lives.

“The Tahoe Fund is a wonderful nonprofit that is helping restore and protect the Tahoe Basin for many generations to come.”

Noah’s Animal House is a statewide nonprofit with facilities in Reno and Las Vegas. Go to http://www.noahsanimalhouse.org to learn more.

The Tahoe Fund was founded in 2010 as a nonprofit in the Nevada and California, the goal of which is to become a major source of private funding for environmental projects around the Lake Tahoe Basin. Go to http://www.tahoefund.org to learn more.