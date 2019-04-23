City National Bank named Founding Partner of T-Mobile Arena

LAS VEGAS — T-Mobile Arena and the MGM Grand Garden Arena recently announced a partnership with City National Bank.

According to a news release provided on behalf of T-Mobile Arena, the multiyear agreement, brokered by AEG Global Partnerships, establishes City National Bank as a Founding Partner of the sports and entertainment venue that’s home to the NHL’s Vegas Golden Knights.

City National Bank will also be named’ the exclusive financial services partner of T-Mobile Arena and the MGM Grand Garden Arena.”

"City National is extremely pleased to be joining AEG and MGM as a founding partner of these two great arenas," Russell Goldsmith, Chairman of City National Bank, said in a statement. "This is an important next step for City National in Las Vegas as we expand our long-standing commitment to Nevada and its economy, as well as our role as the official bank of the Vegas Golden Knights."

Now in its 65th year of business, with more than $50 billion in assets and over $60 billion in client investment assets, City National Bank has seven branches throughout the state, with four in southern Nevada, and one each in Reno, Carson City and Minden. Go to http://www.cnb.com to learn more.