City National Bank to award up to $80K in literacy grants

RENO, Nev. â€” City National Bank this week announced it is accepting applications for grants to support literacy and financially based literacy projects at public and private elementary, middle and high schools in six states and the District of Columbia.

Administered through City National's award-winning “Reading is The way up” literacy program, this year's program (the 15th consecutive) will award up to $80,000 in both literacy and financial literacy grants.

Since the program began in 2004, City National has awarded over $1.5 million in literacy grants to teachers in California, Nevada, New York, Tennessee and Georgia. City National has expanded this year's program to include Minneapolis, Minnesota, and Washington, D.C., where the bank expanded into last year with regional centers.

Any full-time teacher, librarian or administrator at schools in the six states and the District of Columbia where City National has offices is eligible to apply. Educators interested in applying for a literacy grant can access an online application by visiting http://www.readingisthewayup.org.

Grants will provide up to $1,000 for the recipients to create, augment or expand literacy projects that are judged to be creative and engaging, and that may help improve student achievement. Awards can also be used for books, videos, CDs, DVDs, computer software or hardware, or in other ways so long as the recipient shows that the project for which funds are sought will support literacy and financial literacy.

Applications will be accepted through November 30. Awardees will be notified early next year. For information, visit http://www.readingisthewayup.org or send an e-mail to rwu@cnb.com.