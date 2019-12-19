Claudia Saavedra named 2020 president of Sierra Nevada Realtors

CARSON CITY, Nev. — Sierra Nevada Realtors recently announced their 2020 President and Board of Directors.

The president for next year is Claudia Saavedra, a Realtor with Charles Kitchen Realty in Carson City, according to a Dec. 17 press release from SNR.

“Claudia has remained a top producer since starting her real estate career over 15 years ago,” according to the release. “She thoroughly enjoys helping buyers find their perfect home, and is also actively involved and deeply-rooted in the community. She brings years of real estate experience and a wealth of knowledge to her position of President of the Association.”

The 2020 Board of Directors is as follows:

President-Elect: Robert Bartshe of RE/MAX Professionals in Reno

Treasurer: Sandee Smith of Realty Execs Nevada’s Choice in Carson City

Secretary: Toni Crabtree of Smith Valley Realty in Wellington

Past President: Leslie Cain of RE/MAX Realty Affiliates in Carson City

MLS Trustee Representative: Deborah Logan of Realty Execs Nevada’s Choice in Gardnerville

Carson City Directors: Krisha Caraway of Coldwell Banker Select in Carson City and Kathy Tatro of RE/MAX Realty Affiliates in Carson City

Douglas County Directors: Steve Bohler of Pinion Pines Realty in Wellington and Shele Pandl of Coldwell Banker Select in Gardnerville

Churchill County Director: Shannon Nelson of Berney Realty in Fallon

Lake Director: Torry Johnson of Chase International in Zephyr Cove

Lyon County Director: Christie Fernquest of Valley Realty and Management in Dayton

Affiliate Director: Jason Bruch of Ticor Title in Carson City

Sierra Nevada Realtors is the voice of real estate in Carson-Lyon-Douglas-Churchill and the surrounding areas.