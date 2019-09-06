Coffeebar named one of America’s ‘fastest growing companies’

RENO, Nev. — Coffeebar was recently included on Inc. magazine’s Inc. 5,000 rankings, marking the first time the coffee company has made the list.

The list, which ranks the United States’ top 5,000 fastest-growing private companies, honors America’s “most-inspiring entrepreneurs” each year.

Coffeebar ranks No. 2,453 overall out of 5,000, based off 162% business growth over the past three years and a revenue total for 2018 of $6.4 million.

In terms of the Inc. 5,000’s Food & Beverage category, Coffeebar ranks No. 73.

“We are excited and honored to have taken the #73 spot as the fastest-growing company in the food and beverage industry,” Coffeebar Founder & CEO Greg Buchheister said in a news release provided by Coffeebar. “After seasonal swings and constant challenges, this really is a testament to our team who embodies hospitality every day, never settling for less and constantly striving for improvement.”

Since establishing its first café in Truckee in October 2010, Coffeebar has expanded to six cafés spanning from Reno to Silicon Valley. It has two locations in Reno — 682 Mt. Rose St. and 1030 Haskell St.

Further, according to the company’s website, a seventh location in Redwood City, Calif., is scheduled to open this month.

Locally, a quartet of Reno-based business also made this year’s Inc. 5,000 list: HIDEit Mounts, BluePeak Technology Solutions, Talent Framework and The Abbi Agency.

According to the Coffeebar press release, the 2019 Inc. 5000 features the most competitive crop of companies in the list’s history, “showing an astounding three-year average growth of 454 percent, and a median rate of 157 percent. The Inc. 5000’s aggregate revenue was $237.7 billion in 2018, accounting for 1,216,308 jobs over the past three years.”

“The companies on this year’s Inc. 5000 embody a range of industries and backgrounds,” Buchheister said in a statement. “There is not one road to success, but the common through line with all of these small businesses’ incredible growth is persistence, hard work and sacrifice.”