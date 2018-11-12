Coldwell Banker Select Property Management merges with Carson Properties

CARSON CITY Nev. — The Select Group announced last week the merger of Coldwell Banker Select Property Management Resort Inc., which has 16 offices in Northern California and Northern Nevada, and Carson Properties, Inc., a longstanding Nevada commercial management and sales firm.

According to a news release from The Select Group, “they have joined forces to provide a variety of services to building owners, landlords, and tenants underneath one company.”

The linking of these companies increases their commercial management portfolio to more than 700,000 square feet of office, retail and light industrial space, coupled with an extensive single-family and multifamily residential portfolio.

Their services include full-service property management; property evaluation; leasing/landlord and tenant representation; tenant screening and selection; rent collection; full or partial accounting services; CAM reconciliation and collection; owner and tenant portals with real time access; 24/7 emergency response; and construction oversight.