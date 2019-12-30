Coming Feb. 5, the NNBW returns – publisher’s column

RENO, Nev. — From Northern Nevada Business Weekly to Northern Nevada Business View … and back again.

There can be a lot in a name change, and we are pleased to announce the Northern Nevada Business Weekly will once again serve the business community on a weekly basis starting Feb. 5, 2020.

The Northern Nevada business community is growing and thriving. Simply put, there is just too much business activity, too many important changes happening and too many issues that need exploring to limit print publication to one time a month.

From technology to finance to construction to healthcare, from Gardnerville to Elko and every community in between, companies are moving to our region to take advantage of low taxes, lower cost of living, great medical systems, a well-educated workforce and superb recreational opportunities for their employees.

We’ve all seen the growth — we’ll help you understand why and where it is happening. This is news you can use.

We’ve got other important and exciting changes planned in 2020. While we will continue our special focus Breakfast & Business events, open to all, at the Atlantis Casino Resort Spa, we’re switching things to the following quarterly schedule:

• Thursday, Feb. 13, focus on 2020 Business Outlook & Economic Development

• Thursday, May 7, Construction & Development

• Thursday, Aug. 6, Start-ups & Entrepreneurs

• Thursday, Nov. 5, Healthcare

In addition, we will be adding special quarterly business-to-business editions in 2020 that will be mailed to subscribers and to all businesses across Northern Nevada with more than 15 employees. These B2B editions represent great opportunities to learn, network and promote your business.

In addition to our weekly print subscription, we will be offering a weekly e-edition. Further, as has been the case the past few years, our website — which will revert back to the familiar http://www.nnbw.com in February — will be continually updated for those of you who can’t wait or prefer to get your news on the go.

And, we have a large list of business email addresses for local e-blasts to help business owners target their customers with timely notifications.

Our last monthly print edition of the NNBV publishes Monday, Jan. 27, 2020. From there, the NNBW will return on Feb. 5, 2020, publishing each week on Wednesdays.

We hope you enjoy the new publication. So much news on the internet, particularly on Facebook, is unedited and inaccurate. It does cost money to produce good local news — news that may affect you. We thank you for your continued support.

Peter Bernhard is publisher of the Northern Nevada Business View. Email him at pbernhard@nevadanewsgroup.com with questions.