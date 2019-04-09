Coming Wednesday: Top 40 Sierra Nevada Powerful Woman finalists reveal

RENO, Nev. — This past Friday, the voting period officially ended for the Northern Nevada Business View's second annual Sierra Nevada Top-20 Powerful Women contest.

In all, a whopping 7,750 votes were tallied from March 21 through April 5, with hundreds of people choosing among 132 nominees.

As a reminder, you can go here to read about all the nominees.

With all the votes entered, what's next? We plan to unveil The Top 40 finalists this Wednesday at 1 p.m. PST on our website at http://www.nnbusinessview.com. We will also be announcing the 2019 Sierra Nevada Women of Exemplary Achievement, 2019 Sierra Nevada Powerful Matriarchs and the 2019 Sierra Nevada Powerful Community Leader — so stay tuned!

Further, we will publish those names in the next monthly print edition of the NNBV on April 29, as well as within the second edition of Sierra Nevada Powerful Women magazine, coming out May 27.

From there, the 20 winners will be announced and honored at the NNBV's second annual Sierra Nevada Powerful Women Awards banquet, taking place 11:30 a.m. to 1:30 p.m. on May 29 at the Atlantis Casino Resort Spa in Reno.

Go here to learn more and to purchase tickets. The early-bird fee of $45 lasts through April 15.

If you'd like to learn more about the Sierra Nevada Top-20 Powerful Women contest and awards banquet, including sponsorship opportunities, email NNBV Publisher Dawn Gowery at publisher@nnbusinessview.com.