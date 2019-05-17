Committee to conduct national search for new Nevada GOED leader
Gov. Steve Sisolak and the Nevada Governor’s Office of Economic Development (GOED) Board on May 16 unanimously OK’d a 7-member search committee for the vacant GOED director position.
According to GOED, Sisolak said the committee will undertake a nationwide search and vet candidates before reporting back to the GOED Board at its September meeting with a short list of candidates.
Kris Sanchez, the International Director at GOED, was named Interim Executive Director in April after former Director Paul Anderson resigned.
The members of the GOED Search Committee are as follows:
- Jan Jones Blackhurst (Chair), Executive Vice President for Public Policy and Corporate Responsibility for Caesars Entertainment
- Dr. Dana Bennett, GOED Board member and president of the Nevada Mining Association
- Robert Goldberg, Managing Partner for GTG Capital Partners and a member of the Economic Development Authority of Western Nevada Board of Trustees
- Derrick Hill, Cox Communication Vice President of Cox Business and Hospitality Network and Chairman of the Board of Directors for the Las Vegas Global Economic Alliance
- Dan Klaich, GOED Board member
- Rose McKinney-James, Managing Principal of Energy Works Consulting and McKinney-James & Associates
- Otto Merida, former CEO and co-founder of the Latin Chamber of Commerce of Nevada
The committee meetings are subject to the state’s open meeting laws and will be noticed to the public. Go to diversifynevada.com to learn more.
NV lawmakers delay creation of $4 million marijuana regulation board to 2020
The new agency would cost a minimum of $4 million to operate. The proposal would require two new unclassified positions and six classified positions, five board members and eight advisory board members.