Committee to conduct national search for new Nevada GOED leader

Kris Sanchez, the International Director at GOED, has served as interim leader since April.

Gov. Steve Sisolak and the Nevada Governor’s Office of Economic Development (GOED) Board on May 16 unanimously OK’d a 7-member search committee for the vacant GOED director position.

According to GOED, Sisolak said the committee will undertake a nationwide search and vet candidates before reporting back to the GOED Board at its September meeting with a short list of candidates.

Kris Sanchez, the International Director at GOED, was named Interim Executive Director in April after former Director Paul Anderson resigned.

The members of the GOED Search Committee are as follows:

Jan Jones Blackhurst (Chair), Executive Vice President for Public Policy and Corporate Responsibility for Caesars Entertainment

Dr. Dana Bennett, GOED Board member and president of the Nevada Mining Association

Robert Goldberg, Managing Partner for GTG Capital Partners and a member of the Economic Development Authority of Western Nevada Board of Trustees

Derrick Hill, Cox Communication Vice President of Cox Business and Hospitality Network and Chairman of the Board of Directors for the Las Vegas Global Economic Alliance

Dan Klaich, GOED Board member

Rose McKinney-James, Managing Principal of Energy Works Consulting and McKinney-James & Associates

Otto Merida, former CEO and co-founder of the Latin Chamber of Commerce of Nevada

The committee meetings are subject to the state’s open meeting laws and will be noticed to the public. Go to diversifynevada.com to learn more.