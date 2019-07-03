Construction begins in South Reno on 126-unit, townhome-only community

RENO, Nev. — Construction has begun on a new gated townhome community in the former Curti Ranch area of South Reno.

Development company Lewis Apartment Communities says the Esprit Townhome Apartments community, consisting of 126, three-story units, is unique for new multifamily construction in the Reno-Sparks market, since it only consists of townhomes.

The first townhomes, being built near the intersection of Veterans Parkway and Geiger Grade Road, will be available for pre-leasing beginning spring 2020, according to a news release provided by MN|G Partners, on behalf of the company.

Courtesy photo

When asked to provide a range of rents Esprit plans to charge prospective tenants next spring, MN|G provided the following statement: “The rent information is not available at this time.”

According to the news release, Esprit’s floor plans range from 1,225 to 1,518 square feet, and choices include two bedrooms with dual master suites; three bedrooms; and three bedrooms plus a large den or office, all with attached, direct access two or three car garages.

Amenities will include a clubhouse, pool complex, barbecues, firepits, a “tot lot” and a large dog park.

A look at one of the three-story units.

Courtesy image

According to the release, Esprit Townhome Apartments is the third multifamily development in Southeast Reno to be added to the Lewis Apartment Communities portfolio, which includes Latitude 39 and Harvest at Damonte Ranch.

Latitude 39 is fully occupied and leasing is in progress at Harvest at Damonte Ranch as the third and final phase of the project is being completed.

Lewis also oversees a pair of developments in Las Vegas, in addition to many throughout California.