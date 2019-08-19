Construction wraps on 271,000 sq. ft. Longley Commerce Center

RENO, Nev. — Panattoni Development Company announced recently the completion of construction of the 270,975-square-foot Longley Commerce Center in South Reno.

The Class A industrial building at 6550 Longley Lane was built on the last large industrial site in South Reno, at the old Capurro-Quilici Ranch.

Demand for smaller flex (industrial space with office or showroom space) and industrial space with dock doors to house the many service-oriented businesses that come with Reno’s booming economy — coupled with an ever-shrinking pool of properties that meets the needs of these smaller users — are pushing rents to new highs.

It’s that factor that made Longley Commerce Center an attractive option for Panattoni, since it wanted to specifically meet the needs of smaller industrial tenants.

“It is an outstanding location,” Kinne said in an April 2018 NNBV story. “Longley is a very strong location for south Reno and for Reno in general. We like the access and ability to get to the freeway.”

Aug. 15 press release from MNG Partners, Inc., on behalf of Panattoni Development Company, the development offers flex units ranging from 8,400 sq. ft. up to 16,800 sq. ft. and bulk industrial units from 24,000 sq. ft. to 218,775 sq. ft.

Longley Commerce Center is owned by Longley Commerce Center, LLC, a joint venture between Markaz and Panattoni Development.

“Tenant improvement allowances are generous and will allow tenants to not only build office space, but also showroom space, taking advantage of the Longley frontage,” according to the release.

The project features 30-foot clear heights in all suites, ESFR sprinklers, LED lighting, and build-to-suit office space.

The project began in July 2018. Available space is listed by Kidder Mathews.