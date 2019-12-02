Corporate giving in Northern Nevada focus of Dec. 5 NNBV Breakfast & Business

RENO, Nev. — With the 2019 holiday season upon us, the focus on impactful corporate community involvement has never been stronger.

Great employers know that focusing on diversity and working to bring positive and measurable change through community contributions are supremely important — not only does it foster pride and boost morale within a company itself, it also makes our community stronger.

With this in mind, “Corporate Community in Northern Nevada” will be the focus of the Northern Nevada Business View’s next Breakfast & Business event, set for 7-9 a.m. Thursday, Dec. 5, at the Atlantis Casino Resort Spa.

Danny DeLaRosa

Danny DeLaRosa, Chief Development Officer at Greater Nevada Credit Union, will serve as moderator of the following panel:

Chris Askin

Chris Askin

Christopher P. Askin: President & CEO, Community Foundation of Western Nevada

Ryan Dolan

Ryan Dolan

Ryan Dolan: Dealer Principal – CEO, Dolan Auto Group

Joe Dutra

Joe Dutra

Joseph F. Dutra: President & CEO, Kimmie Candy

Jeannine Hall

Jeannine Hall

Jeannine Hall: Director of Marketing & Business Development, Meadowood Mall

Among other things, panelists will discuss how companies are embracing community engagement programs to highlight our region’s corporate profile, in addition to a look ahead to what the 2019 holiday season and beyond has in store for the region’s retailers.

SPCA of Northern Nevada will be the featured nonprofit spotlight for the Dec. 5 event — which marks the NNBV’s final Breakfast & Business of 2019.

Tickets cost $20 for NNBV subscribers and $25 for non-subscribers. Go here to purchase a ticket and learn more.