County officials back diesel tax bill at Nevada Legislature

A parade of local officials turned out Thursday, Feb. 28, to support a bill that would allow Nevada’s smaller counties to put a nickel a gallon tax on diesel fuel to pay for roads.

Authors of SB48 point out that currently, gas-powered vehicle owners pay 9 cents a gallon toward road maintenance and construction, but diesel owners pay nothing except in Clark and Washoe counties, which capture diesel revenue through indexing.

Dagney Stapleton of the Nevada Association of Counties said the bill would allow county commissioners to either raise the diesel tax up to a nickle per gallon by a two-thirds vote or to put it to a vote of the people.

Paul Enos of the Nevada Trucking Association said that organization supports the bill because it would provide money to maintain the roads truckers need and would make Nevada the first state in the nation to deal with the issue of truck parking.

The bill provides that some funding raised would be used to build proper truck parking areas by taking some funds from those counties that sell more than 10 million gallons of diesel a year.

He said trucks deliver 92 percent of freight to Nevadans but that there is a huge issue with the lack of truck parking. As a result, he said trucks are parking on the interstates, off ramps and in neighborhoods across Nevada.

He said that is a huge issue and that a study is already under way to identify where those parking areas would be built.