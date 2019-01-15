CREW Northern Nevada appoints 2019 board members
January 15, 2019
RENO, Nev. — Commercial Real Estate Women (CREW) of Northern Nevada recently announced its 2019 Board of Directors, highlighted by Cindy Buchanan serving as president.
According to a news release, the board consists of four officers, 12 directors and one board of council member, made of up of the following:
President: Cindy Buchanan, First Independent Bank
Past President: Lindsey Juriaan, Nevada Commercial Services
Treasurer, Julie Ott, Carter-Ott Appraisal, Ltd.
Secretary, Gigi Chisel, Lewis Management Corp.
Director: Matthew S. Baca, US Bank
Director: Angie Elquist, The Law Office of Angie M. Elquist
Director: Sherry Ehrhart, Nevada Commercial Services
Director: Sandy Gordon, Nevada State Development Corporation
Director: Kimberly Hopkins, Reno Business Interiors
Director: Tomi Jo Lynch , SVN Commercial Associates
Director: Aiman Noursoultanova, CBRE
Director: MaryAnn Omohundro, First American Title
Director: Alicia Roman, Tangled Roots, Inc
Director: Kimberly Rossiter, Dermody Properties
Director: Cindy Santilena, Celtic Bank
Director: Brian Wallace, Statewide CDC
Board Counsel: Elizabeth Fielder, Fielder Law Ltd.
Go t0 http://www.crewnn.org to learn more about CREW Northern Nevada.