CREW Northern Nevada appoints 2019 board members

RENO, Nev. — Commercial Real Estate Women (CREW) of Northern Nevada recently announced its 2019 Board of Directors, highlighted by Cindy Buchanan serving as president.

According to a news release, the board consists of four officers, 12 directors and one board of council member, made of up of the following:

President: Cindy Buchanan, First Independent Bank

Past President: Lindsey Juriaan, Nevada Commercial Services

Treasurer, Julie Ott, Carter-Ott Appraisal, Ltd.

Secretary, Gigi Chisel, Lewis Management Corp.

Director: Matthew S. Baca, US Bank

Director: Angie Elquist, The Law Office of Angie M. Elquist

Director: Sherry Ehrhart, Nevada Commercial Services

Director: Sandy Gordon, Nevada State Development Corporation

Director: Kimberly Hopkins, Reno Business Interiors

Director: Tomi Jo Lynch , SVN Commercial Associates

Director: Aiman Noursoultanova, CBRE

Director: MaryAnn Omohundro, First American Title

Director: Alicia Roman, Tangled Roots, Inc

Director: Kimberly Rossiter, Dermody Properties

Director: Cindy Santilena, Celtic Bank

Director: Brian Wallace, Statewide CDC

Board Counsel: Elizabeth Fielder, Fielder Law Ltd.

Go t0 http://www.crewnn.org to learn more about CREW Northern Nevada.