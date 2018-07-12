Crews begin renovation work at Tahoe’s Cal Neva property

CRYSTAL BAY, Nev. — The Cal Neva site revitalization team has been removing debris and waste in the buildings and around the site.

And by later this July, according to a news release, they will begin removing the blighted, fire-prone cabins located east of the Lodge on the Nevada side of the property with the anticipation that this work will be completed by the close of the 2018 fall season.

“Since January, the new owner has worked diligently with the fire district to remove hazards and make the property both fire and life safe. It has already proven to be a great benefit to the nearby residents and surrounding community with the cabin removal being the next step of that safety process,” Mark Regan, North Lake Tahoe Fire Protection District fire marshal, said in the release.

Read more: After months of uncertainty and court proceedings revolving the bankruptcy of the casino’s former owner, Larry Ellison's Cal Neva Resort acquisition for $36 million was moved forward in late 2017.

The effort to improve the vitality of the site is led by a team of experts recognized for sustainability and environmental protection efforts at Lake Tahoe. Winning multiple TRPA “Best in Basin” awards for water quality, restoration and erosion control, the team includes Marlette Environmental Consulting, LLC , Midkiff & Associates, Inc., Basile Management Practices, and Cruz Construction.

The current effort includes community outreach to inform nearby residents about the construction schedule, and the parking and access protocols to help keep the disturbance to a minimum, the release states.

A new informational website has been launched: TheCalNeva.com, where those interested can receive updates and email questions about the cabin removal and site revitalization effort. The project team will only be able to address questions about the current effort at this time, as the owner, architects and planners are still working on overall plans for the project.

All work will be in compliance with TRPA, Washoe County and IVGID requirements and the team is working closely with fire officials, consulting with wildlife experts and following steps to protect all trees, greenery and boulders on the site plus implementing other environmental and erosion control safeguards.

According to the release, the effort is focused on evolving the site in balance with the surrounding environment and community. In support of the locals, the Nevada side cabin removal and site revitalization is bringing many jobs directly to local consultants and contractors on both sides of the state line.

This article was provided on behalf of the The Cal Neva.