CREWx event Oct. 16 to celebrate Nevada’s milestone of female lawmakers

RENO, Nev. — Commercial Real Estate Women of Northern Nevada (CREW), an organization dedicated to the advancement of women in commercial real estate, is hosting “CREWx – Celebrating a Milestone in Nevada’s History” on Wednesday, Oct. 16.

Nevada Assemblywoman Jill Tolles, R-Reno, and Assemblywoman Sarah Peters, D-Reno, are slated to speak at the event.

CREWx will highlight the milestone achievement of Nevada being the first state legislature to hold a majority of female lawmakers, according to a news release provided by MNG Partners, Inc., on behalf of CREW of Northern Nevada.

“As an organization that is dedicated to the advancement of women in a professional field, it’s important to highlight and celebrate this momentous achievement in state history,” Cindy Buchanan, president of the organization. “We are proud to have two successful, assemblywomen present on the challenges, successes and turning points of this milestone.”

CREWx is set for 11:30 a.m. to 1 p.m. Oct. 16 at the Atlantis Casino Resort Spa. Advanced tickets are $25 for CREW members and $35 for non-members. Tickets at the door are $35 for members and $45 for non-members. Visit http://www.crewnn.org/CREWx-registration to register.

A local affiliate of CREW Network, CREW of Northern Nevada members represents numerous disciplines within the commercial real estate industry. Currently, there are over 10,000 CREW Network members located in over 70 major markets across North America.