CSD Learns, Wells Fargo launch free financial series for deaf community

RENO, Nev. — Communication Services for the Deaf (CSD) Learns and Wells Fargo & Company announced July 24 the launch of an online financial education series for the deaf community.

According to a news release provided by Wells Fargo, the first two courses, "Dealing with Debt" and "Getting Started with Investing," are free at CSDLearns.com to all deaf, hard of hearing, and deafblind individuals in the U.S., as well as their teachers and service providers.

Further, CSD Learns received a $75,000 grant from the Wells Fargo Foundation to create the pilot American Sign Language series based on Wells Fargo's "Hands On Banking" free financial education program.

"This is the first attempt to create online courses that help empower the deaf community financially," Joseph Santini, CSD Learns program manager, said in a statement.

According to the National Disability Institute, people with disabilities are more likely than those without to be late with mortgage payments (31 percent versus 14 percent), overdraw their checking accounts (31 percent versus 18 percent) and take loans from their retirement savings accounts (23 percent versus 10 percent).

CSD Learns creates innovative, platform-based solutions that overcome barriers and increase learning opportunities for deaf, deafblind, and hard of hearing individuals, according to the news release.

Through CSD Learns, bilingual online courses are presented in American Sign Language with voiceover and captioning as well as screen-reading compatibility.