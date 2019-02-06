Cyrq Energy VP to speak at Fallon economic authority breakfast

FALLON, Nev. â€”Â Monte Morrison, vice president of operations and safety for Cyrq Energy, will speak at the February Churchill Economic Development Authority's Business Council breakfast next week.

Morrison’s responsibilities include all aspects of managing the operations and safety of Cyrq's power plants in the United States.

In addition, he has managed safety at the executive level for Alterra's river hydroelectric and wind power plants in British Columbia, Canada and for two large geothermal power plants in Keflavik, Iceland.

Morrison is a third-generation Nevadan, having grown up in Sparks and currently residing in Fallon for the past 28 years. He attended the University of Nevada, Reno's Mackay School of Mines and obtained a bachelor's in chemical engineering. He earned a Professional Engineering License from the State of Nevada in chemical engineering.

Morrison has more than 34 years of experience in the management of power plants and well fields within the geothermal industry. He has managed geothermal power plants and well fields in Nevada, California, Hawaii, Utah and New Mexico for six companies from assistant manager to executive.

The monthly CEDA breakfast is Feb. 13 beginning at 6:45 a.m. at Stockman’s Casino in Fallon. RSVP to lisag@cedaattracts.com or call 775-423-8587 by Feb. 12.