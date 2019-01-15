David Bobzien leaving Reno City Council for state energy director job

RENO, Nev. — David Bobzien, who has served as the At-Large Reno City Council Member since Dec. 3, 2014, has accepted a position as the Director of the Governor's Office of Energy.

Bobzien's first day with the Governor's Office of Energy will be Jan. 22, making his resignation with the City of Reno official at that time, according to a Jan. 15 city press release, a move that Mayor Hillary Schieve is “bittersweet” for Reno, but a big win for the state as a whole.

"I am excited to name David Bobzien as the head of the Governor's Office of Energy," Gov. Steve Sisolak said in a statement sent by the Office of the Governor. "David's experience and leadership in the State Legislature and on the Reno City Council will serve the office and the state well. I am excited to work with him as we begin this new chapter in Nevada."

Prior to his tenure on the Reno City Council, Bobzien served as a Nevada Assemblyman, District 24, from November 2006 to December 2014.

Bobzien was born in Washington, D.C. and holds a B.A. in Government and Politics from George Mason University and a Masters of Public Administration with an emphasis in Natural Resources and Public Lands Policy from Boise State University.

“I am honored and humbled by Governor Sisolak's appointment to this key position," Bobzien added in a statement. "I worked with some outstanding professionals at the City of Reno, and I am proud that I was able to serve the citizens of Reno as a City Council Member."

The Reno City Council will discuss the At-Large vacancy at its Jan. 23 meeting starting at 10 a.m.