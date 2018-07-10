Deadline Aug. 17 for EDAWN’s 7th annual Existing Industry Awards

RENO, Nev. — Nominations are open for Economic Development Authority of Western Nevada’s seventh annual Existing Industry Awards.

According to EDAWN, there are 13 award categories for 2018, including Company of the Year, Biggest Little WOW, Manufacturing Excellence, Partnership with Education and Small But Mighty, among others.

“We appreciate the contributions of our existing Primary Companies in the region, and this is our way of saying thank you,” Nancy McCormick, Senior Vice President of Business Retention, Expansion and Workforce Development for EDAWN, said in a statement. “This is a great opportunity for companies to not only highlight their accomplishments, but to also broaden awareness about who they are as a company-their culture, their career opportunities, and their investment in the community.”

EDAWN encourages primary companies to nominate themselves, and asks individuals, companies or organizations to nominate outstanding primary companies with whom they do business.

A group of community business leaders will review the nominations and select the winners. Nominations are open to primary companies in Washoe County, Tahoe Reno Industrial Center and Lyon County.

Primary companies are those which generate the majority of their revenue from outside the State. The deadline for nominations is Aug. 17.

“Primary employers are the foundation of the local economy and we appreciate all that they contribute to the region,” Mike Kazmierski, President and CEO of EDAWN, said in a statement. “This is a great opportunity for the community to support existing companies who employ local Nevadans, and who make significant contributions to the economic vitality of the region and the community each and every day.”

Winners will be honored at an awards ceremony slated for Oct. 18 at the Grand Sierra Resort in Reno. Registration opens on Sept. 18.

Visit edawn.org/existing-business/existing-industry-awards for nomination forms and to learn more.