Deadline Aug. 2 to apply for Google.org’s $1 million ‘Impact Challenge Nevada’

RENO, Nev. — The deadline for local nonprofits to apply for a piece of Google.org’s inaugural $1 million “Impact Challenge Nevada” is Friday, Aug. 2.

Google announced the challenge on July 1, in tandem with the groundbreaking ceremony it hosted in Henderson to unveil its $600 million plan to construct a new data center there.

According to previous NNBV reports, the $1 million Google.org Impact Challenge calls on nonprofits from across Nevada “to submit their boldest ideas to create economic opportunities for their community.”

Once nonprofits apply, a panel of judges will select the top five submissions to each receive $175,000.

Afterward, the public can vote to select a “People’s Choice” winner to receive the remaining $125,000.

The panel of judges, which includes Northern Nevada representation, is as follows:

Former Nevada Governor Brian Sandoval

Christopher P. Askin, CSPG, CFRE, President and Chief Executive Officer, Community Foundation of Western Nevada

Dave Archer, President and Chief Executive Officer, Nevada’s Center for Entrepreneurship and Technology

Doug Erwin, Senior Vice President of Entrepreneurial Development, Economic Development Authority of Western Nevada

Peter Guzman, President, Latin Chamber of Commerce and the Opa Group LLC

Mary Kerner, Chief Executive Officer, Rural Nevada Development Corporation

Mary Beth Sewald, President and Chief Executive Officer, Las Vegas Metro Chamber of Commerce

Amy Purdy, 3x Paralympic Medalist, author, and motivational speaker

Go here to learn more and to apply.