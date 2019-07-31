Deadline Aug. 2 to apply for Google.org’s $1 million ‘Impact Challenge Nevada’
RENO, Nev. — The deadline for local nonprofits to apply for a piece of Google.org’s inaugural $1 million “Impact Challenge Nevada” is Friday, Aug. 2.
Google announced the challenge on July 1, in tandem with the groundbreaking ceremony it hosted in Henderson to unveil its $600 million plan to construct a new data center there.
According to previous NNBV reports, the $1 million Google.org Impact Challenge calls on nonprofits from across Nevada “to submit their boldest ideas to create economic opportunities for their community.”
Once nonprofits apply, a panel of judges will select the top five submissions to each receive $175,000.
Afterward, the public can vote to select a “People’s Choice” winner to receive the remaining $125,000.
The panel of judges, which includes Northern Nevada representation, is as follows:
- Former Nevada Governor Brian Sandoval
- Christopher P. Askin, CSPG, CFRE, President and Chief Executive Officer, Community Foundation of Western Nevada
- Dave Archer, President and Chief Executive Officer, Nevada’s Center for Entrepreneurship and Technology
- Doug Erwin, Senior Vice President of Entrepreneurial Development, Economic Development Authority of Western Nevada
- Peter Guzman, President, Latin Chamber of Commerce and the Opa Group LLC
- Mary Kerner, Chief Executive Officer, Rural Nevada Development Corporation
- Mary Beth Sewald, President and Chief Executive Officer, Las Vegas Metro Chamber of Commerce
- Amy Purdy, 3x Paralympic Medalist, author, and motivational speaker
