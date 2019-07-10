Death audit tech company LifeStatus360 relocating to Reno from Bay Area

RENO, Nev. — LifeStatus360, a Bay Area tech company that specializes in death audits, life audits and pension/retirement fund compliance, is moving its headquarters to downtown Reno.

According to a July 2 press release provided by Basin Street Properties, the Concord, Calif.-based company signed a lease to move into a 2,510-square-foot office space at 200 S. Virginia St.

“We have been considering the move to Reno from California for some time,” said Chris Scaramastra, President of LifeStatus360, in a statement. “While the quality of life, talented employee pool and strong growth of Reno were important factors, we ultimately decided to relocate to increase our data security and with the proximity to the SWITCH Data Center – it was an easy decision for us.”

As part of the move, LifeStatus360 has moved all its data to Switch’s Citadel Campus data center, located east of Reno at the Tahoe Reno Industrial Center, company spokeswoman Meredith Loos told the NNBV.

Loos added that in the short-term, the company will fill the new headquarters with three full-time jobs, in addition to the company’s remote staff.

“We will be bringing some job opportunities with us once we have everything established and in place … we will be having some opportunities,” she said, though she was not aware when asked this week how many more jobs could be in store.

“It’s exciting to see another tech company like LifeStatus360 move to downtown Reno and our 200 South Virginia building,” Scott Stranzl, Vice President of Leasing for Basin Street Properties, said in the press release. “These companies help improve wage growth in Reno and diversify employment opportunities.”

LifeStatus360 joins new tenants Breadware, MyVR and Hawco Development at 200 South Virginia.