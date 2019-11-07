Demolition begins at former ARCO site next to Carson City Ormsby House

CARSON CITY, Nev. — Demolition began Wednesday, Nov. 7, on the former ARCO gas station on South Carson Street next to the long-shuttered Ormsby House.

The property is owned by Don Lehr and Al Fiegehen, owners of the Ormsby House, and is on the market along with the historic hotel.

Facilities Management Inc., the contractor, said work would be completed by the end of next week.

As previously reported, the two properties were recently in escrow, but the sale fell through at the last minute.

The potential buyer, Joe D’Angelo, a Las Vegas-based developer, did not comment at the time on why he decided not to go through with the $15 million purchase.