Dennis Banks Construction finalizes Purcell Tire’s new Reno location

RENO, Nev. — Dennis Banks Construction announced Nov. 7 the completion of a build-to-suit project for Purcell Tire.

Purcell Tire was founded in Washington, Missouri, in 1935 and has been in Northern Nevada since 2008. The company is relocating to the new 21,000-square-foot facility at 470 S. Rock Blvd., from its previous East 6th Street location.

Purcell Tire specializes in providing services for passenger vehicles, large trucks, and heavy equipment.

According to a news release, the new Rock Boulevard location is described as a “design-build, fast-tracked, ground-up project” consisting of “concrete tilt-up construction and exterior metal canopy (that) will support 11 service stations that handle small to large and even oversized personal, commercial and industrial vehicles/trucks.”

Other design features include three pass-through service bays with 16-foot coiling doors; a 60-foot in-ground service pit with recessed mounted power, compressed air and LED Lights; and 10,000 square feet of conditioned warehouse storage space, among others.

Dennis Banks Construction and Purcell Tire teamed up on the project in November 2017, with the project being completed less than a year later in October of 2018.

The project design team included Joey Lassonde Architects, CFA Inc., Nelson-Wilcox, Vasko Electric, D&D Plumbing and RHP Mechanical. Other contributing subcontractors included Bonnano Concrete, Aspen Earthworks, Panelized Structures, Fire Systems Plus, A-1 Steel, Overhead Door, D&D Roofing, Custom Painting, SI Legacy, Custom Glass, Gale Building Products, Rollapart Buildings Inc, Nvision Landscape, Tholl Fencing, and Spotless Joe's Cleaners.