Dermody breaks ground on 14-acre distribution center at Las Vegas Motor Speedway

LogistiCenter at Speedway will be located at 6565 Nascar St. in North Las Vegas.

LAS VEGAS — Reno-based Dermody Properties recently broke ground on a 251,800-square-foot distribution center in North Las Vegas, the company announced May 23.

The center will be located at 6565 Nascar St. on a 14-acre site and will be called “LogistiCenter at Speedway.” It is estimated that construction will be completed by first quarter of 2020.

According to a Dermody press release, the North Las Vegas submarket offers the highest concentration of warehouse/distribution facilities in the region. This site is accessible to Interstate 15 via the Speedway Blvd. off-ramp and offers an unobstructed view from the interstate. The building is currently available for pre-leasing and is divisible to 24,300 square feet.

“This is an outstanding location for logistics-focused companies because of its ability to provide our customers with easy access to West Coast markets,“ George Condon, West Region Partner for Dermody Properties, said in a statement. “Dermody Properties has been active in the Las Vegas market since 1974 and this is another great project that will benefit southern Nevada’s economy.”

Corporate neighbors include Amazon, Sephora, Sysco Foods and the Las Vegas Motor Speedway.

The project is represented by Garrett Toft and Sean Zaher of CBRE Las Vegas. United Construction Company will be the general contractor.

LogistiCenter is a nationally trademarked brand owned and developed by Dermody Properties.

