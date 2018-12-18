Dermody Properties Foundation donates more than $150K in 2018 grants

Foundation celebrates 30-year anniversary

RENO, Nev. — The Dermody Properties Foundation recently announced its 2018 grant recipients, with more than $150,000 donated to nonprofits and organizations.

Among the organizations awarded grants are Northern Nevada Food Bank, The Holland Project, Big Brothers Big Sisters of Northern Nevada, Community Health Alliance, Nevada Youth Empowerment Project, Sierra Nevada Journeys, Make-A-Wish Illinois and Mercy Housing Lakefront, among more than 100 other nonprofits in communities across the country, according to a Dec. 13 press release.

Dermody Properties, a national private equity real estate investment company headquartered in Reno, established the Dermody Properties Foundation in 1988.

"Giving back to our communities is a vital part of Dermody Properties' mission and philosophy," Michael Dermody, Chairman and CEO of Dermody Properties, said in a statement. "We believe it is our responsibility to share our success with the communities we serve. Over the Foundation's 30-year history, we are pleased to have supported many worthy organizations with nearly $3 million in charitable gifts."

The Dermody Properties Foundation is entirely managed and funded by employees at Dermody Properties.

"Every employee at Dermody Properties is involved in the Foundation," Carol Martin, Marketing Coordinator for Dermody Properties and Administrator of the Dermody Properties Foundation, said in a statement. "The Foundation empowers each employee to make a difference where we live and work. It's simply our way of helping to enhance the lives of those in need and making an impact in our communities."

Go here to learn more about the Dermody Properties Foundation, including guidelines for applying for future grants.