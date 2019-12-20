Dermody Properties Foundation donates over $150,000 to nonprofits

RENO, Nev. — The Dermody Properties Foundation has announced its 2019 grant recipients.

Among the organizations awarded are Prevent Child Abuse – New Jersey in New Brunswick, N.J.; Women and Children’s Center of the Sierra in Reno, Nev.; Rebuilding Together Greater Harrisburg in Harrisburg, Pa.; Portland YouthBuilders in Portland, Ore.; Bainbridge Island Senior Community Center in Bainbridge Island, Wash.; and Emergency Food Bank of Stockton and San Joaquin County in Stockton, Calif., according to a Dec. 19 press release from KPS3.

More than 100 other nonprofits in communities across the country also received grants — all told, more than $150,000 was donated as part of the foundation’s annual year-end nonprofit donation endeavor.

Reno-based commercial real estate firm Dermody Properties established the Dermody Properties Foundation in 1988.

“Sharing our success and giving back to the communities in which we do business is a vital part of our mission, our philosophy and our vision for the future,” Michael C. Dermody, Chairman and CEO of Dermody Properties, said in a statement. “As Dermody Properties expands its national presence, we plan to continue our support of even more of the important organizations and causes that are doing great things throughout the country.”

The Dermody Properties Foundation is entirely employee-managed. The annual grant supports organizations that focus on the arts, education and families, with special emphasis on children, the elderly, the disabled, substance abuse and the homeless.

“What makes the Foundation so special to be a part of is the fact that it’s completely employee-managed and all funding decisions are made by the employees that serve on the committee,” Carol Martin, Marketing Coordinator for Dermody Properties and Administrator of the Dermody Properties Foundation, said in a statement.