Dermody Properties grants $25,000 to Food Bank of Northern Nevada

RENO, Nev. — Dermody Properties recently announced the recipients of its annual Dermody Properties Thanksgiving Capstone Award — the Food Bank of Northern Nevada will receive $25,000.

According to a press release provided on behalf of the company, every year, senior management at Dermody Properties selects the recipients for the annual Thanksgiving Capstone Award with the overall goal of helping nonprofit organizations address the increased need experienced during the holidays.

This year’s Capstone Award will fund the Food Bank’s school food pantry program. During the 2019 Fiscal Year, FBNN opened four new school pantries and now has a total of 32 school pantries. Through school food pantries in Washoe County, FBNN has assisted more than 3,800 students and their families with access to healthy food.

“Every year, the Thanksgiving Capstone Award brings our company, our executive team and the community together to help those organizations who are truly making an impact in the lives of people — especially children and seniors,” Michael C. Dermody, Chairman of the Board and CEO of Dermody Properties, said in a statement. “At Dermody Properties, this award has become a tradition where we do our part to help ensure the communities in which we do business have the resources they need.”

The Capstone Award is directed each year by the executive management committee of Dermody Properties, which includes Dermody; President Douglas A. Kiersey, Jr.; Chief Financial Officer Douglas Lanning; Chief Investment Officer Timothy Walsh; Chief Capital Officer Kathleen Briscoe; and Chief Operating Officer Elizabeth Kauchak.

Further, Dermody Properties has selected six additional recipient organizations and will award $5,000 to BrainUp in Frankfort, Ill.; $5,000 to Operation Finally Home in Dallas, Texas; $5,000 to the NJ Sharing Network in New Providence, N.J.; $5,000 to the Sonoma County Resilience Fund in Santa Rosa, Calif.; $3,500 to the California Fire Foundation in Sacramento, Calif.; and $1,500 to the International Association of Fire Fighters Center of Excellence for Behavioral Health Treatment and Recovery in Upper Marlboro, Md.