Dickinson Wright receives top rankings in 2019 Chambers USA Guide

RENO, Nev. — Dickinson Wright PLLC recently announced that Chambers & Partners, publisher of the world’s leading guides to the legal profession, has ranked the firm’s Gaming & Licensing practice in Nevada and four of the firm’s Nevada attorneys in the 2019 Chambers USA Guide.

London-based publisher Chambers & Partners conducts research into the strengths and reputations of U.S. law firms by state, through in-depth interviews with peers and competing firm attorneys, in-house counsel and significant purchasers of legal services.

Below is a list of Dickinson Wright attorneys who are listed in Chambers USA 2019:

Gaming & Licensing — Kate Lowenhar-Fisher, Las Vegas; and Jeffrey Silver, Las Vegas (Nationwide)

General Commercial Litigation: John P. Desmond, Reno; and Michael N. Feder, Las Vegas

Chambers USA: America’s Leading Lawyers for Business 2019 is available online here.

