Digital company RIZKNOWS relocates to Reno; 20 tech jobs expected

RENO, Nev. — RIZKNOWS, a digital media company, has joined a growing list of tech companies to uproot from California and plant in Reno.

According a Nov. 8 press release provided by the Economic Development Authority of Western Nevada, the company is moving its corporate headquarters and video operations to a newly renovated 6,000-square-foot facility in downtown Reno.

RIZKNOWS has already begun hiring and is expected to fill up to 20 positions, according the release.

“Initially, we looked at four other cities, including Las Vegas but Reno ultimately won out," Jeff Rizzo, founder and CEO of RIZKNOWS, said in a statement. “We could see that Reno was going to be an entrepreneurial “hotbed” for years to come and that the other cities we considered had already experienced their large economic boom. We also wanted to grow the business but realized that staying in California would make the process more difficult than it had to be.

“Between higher taxes, regulations, and cost of living, we quickly came to the realization that we had to move out of the state. Reno has the perfect blend of a friendly business environment, bustling downtown scene and a major university that has a tremendous media program and talent pool. We are thrilled to be in Reno and hope to become an even larger part of the tech and entrepreneur community here.”

Founded in 2013 and raising a small seed round in 2016, RIZKNOWS operated with only four employees for most of 2017 before expanding its team to 11, adding several recent University of Nevada, Reno graduates.

According to the release, the company has experienced significant growth in viewership, traffic and revenue from its short-form video product reviews, which often outrank articles from large media outlets such as CNET, Men's Health and the Business Insider.

“Welcoming an innovative company like RIZKNOWS further demonstrates that Reno’s economy is expanding as the city itself positively evolves and transforms,” Reno Mayor Hillary Schieve said in a statement. “I’m also very proud that the RIZKNOWS team consists of some exceptional homegrown talent from the University of Nevada, Reno. This is truly a Biggest Little City business success story.”