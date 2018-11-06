Dolan Auto Group awards $60K to Northern Nevada schools

RENO, Nev. — Last week, Dolan Auto Group announced the winners of this year's $60,000 Dolan Class Project.

Teachers who submitted a classroom project by the Oct, 19 deadline, and were approved, had the opportunity to vote to determine which 10 classrooms would receive $5,000 each.

The $10,000 grand prize-winning classroom was determined by votes from the community.

The winner of the 2018 Dolan Class Project — with 2,096 votes and taking home $10,000 — is the third-grade class at Sarah Winnemucca Elementary School.

The grand prize, as well as all the $5,000 winners, were announced via a Facebook live video on Oct. 30.

The following schools will receive $5,000 for their video submissions:

Recommended Stories For You

1. Urban Roots Garden Classroom

2. Theatre Class at North Valleys High School

3. Spanish Springs High School Special Education Class

4. Rollan Melton ES 3rd Grade Class

5. Choir Class at Reed High School

6. Cougar Choir of Spanish Springs High School

7. The Musical Aces of Anderson Elementary

8. The Honors Academy of Literature Multi-Age Class

9. Riverview Elementary 5th Grade Class

10. Carson Middle School Band

Ryan Dolan, Dolan Auto Group CEO, formed the Dolan Class Project in 2011. Head to the company’s website at dolanautogroup.com to learn more.