Dolan Auto Group donating another $60,000 to Northern Nevada schools

RENO, Nev. — Last month, Dolan Auto Group announced the winners of this year’s $60,000 Dolan Class Project.

Teachers who submitted a classroom project, and were approved by the October deadline, had the opportunity to vote to determine which 10 classrooms would receive $5,000 each.

Megan Malkmus and her Fremont Elementary School’s Comprehensive Life Skills class was one of the $5,000 winners this year.

Courtesy photo

The $10,000 grand prize-winning classroom, meanwhile, was determined by votes from the community. The winner of the 2019 Dolan Class Project — with 2,994 votes and taking home $10,000 — is Ms. Johnson’s Middle School Robotics Class at St. Albert the Great Catholic School in Reno.

Dolan Auto Group CEO Ryan Dolan and COO Brady Dolan announced the grand prize, as well as all the $5,000 winners, in a Facebook live video on Nov. 6.

Mrs. Snyder’s art classes at McQueen High were a winner this year.

Courtesy Dolan Auto Group

“A big thank you to all of you teachers — you guys really are the unsung heroes out there who go to work every day teaching our yougth and leading the next generation,” Ryan Dolan said in the video. “We are grateful for all of you.”

The following schools will receive $5,000 for their video submissions (go here to view all of the submissions and their videos):

Fernley High School Drama Department

Mrs Cates’ 4th Grade at Doral Academy of Northern Nevada

Angela Sciarani’s 1st Grade at Yerington Elementary School

Megan Malkmus’ K-2 Comprehensive Life at Fremont Elementary School

Mount Rose K-8 School

Mrs. Walker’s 2 nd Grade Class at Huffaker Elementary

Grade Class at Huffaker Elementary Esther Bennett’s Elementary School’s Leadership Class

Ms. Gonzales, Pre-K teacher at Rita Cannan Elementary School

Mrs. Snyder, Art classes at McQueen High

Mrs. Hardt and Senorita Yossen’s 1st Grade Dual Language Class at Jessie Beck

Mrs. Walker’s 2nd Grade Class at Huffaker Elementary was a winner this year.

Courtesy Dolan Auto Group

“This is a great honor to win this contest prize,” Malkmus, Fremont Elementary School’s Comprehensive Life Skills class teacher, said regarding the Carson City school’s $5,000 award this year. “We are so excited to start learning outside of our classroom and exploring our community. We plan to go on community-based field trips to help our students learn about daily life skills, which requires us to have a nurse travel with us, because we have special medical needs.

“This will help assist us so we can make hands-on experiences. We also plan on making care packages for our military to bring their spirits up and teach our students the act of giving back.”

Mrs. Hardt and Senorita Yossen’s 1st Grade Dual Language Class at Jessie Beck was a winner this year.

Courtesy Dolan Auto Group

Ryan Dolan formed the Dolan Class Project in 2011.

“The best part of the whole program is to see the kids’ faces and the teachers who are so excited,” Dolan said in an NNBV story earlier this month. “Five thousand dollars for a classroom, it’s monumental what they can do for those kids. And those kids and parents and everybody involved in the project gives us banners and thank yous … it means the world. You can’t put a price tag on that.”

Head to the company’s website at dolanautogroup.com to learn more.