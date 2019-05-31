Dolan Auto Group purchases Don Weir dealerships in Reno, Fernley

Dolan Auto Group on Friday announced the purchase of Don Weir’s Reno Dodge and Fernley Chrysler Dodge Jeep RAM dealerships.

“This feels right. It’s come full circle,” said Tom Dolan, owner and founder of Dolan Auto Group. “Don Sr. hired me to work for Reno Dodge in 1975; he gave me my start. His son and I were college roommates, so purchasing this from one of my best friends feels like less of a business transaction and more like a continuation of a legacy.”

Weir came to Reno in 1965 to play baseball for the University of Nevada, Reno. His father, a second-generation car dealer, followed, purchasing the local Dodge dealership that was for sale at the time. Weir worked his way up from lot boy to sales to general manager to finally purchasing the dealership from his father in 1991.

“Owning and continuing the family business in a community I’m proud to call home has been an honor,” said Weir. “We built a dealership that we are proud of. We made lifelong friends and were able to give back along the way. Being able to pass the baton to a family I care about feels good on a number of levels, not least of which is our customers. I know our customers will continue to be well taken care of with the Dolans.”

Dolan’s two sons, Ryan and Brady, have followed in their father’s footsteps, working from the bottom up to now help run the company’s four dealerships.

“We are very excited for the opportunity to take over these dealerships that have had such an impact within our community,” said Ryan Dolan, CEO of Dolan Auto Group. “We will treat this new venture with the same respect that we have for the work that Don has spent a lifetime producing.”

The purchase adds Chrysler, Dodge, Jeep, RAM and Fiat to Dolan Auto Group’s enterprises, which include Dolan Mazda, Dolan Kia, Dolan Lexus and Dolan Toyota, Northern Nevada’s largest volume Toyota dealer. The transition is set to take place in early June.

For more information about Dolan Auto Group, visit http://www.dolanautogroup.com.