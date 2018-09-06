Dolan Auto Group to donate $60,000 to Northern Nevada schools

RENO, Nev. — The Dolan Class Project is returning for 2018 classrooms to participate.

Dolan Auto Group will award a share of $60,000 to 11 different classrooms this fall — 10 classrooms will receive $5,000 each, and one classroom will receive $10,000, according to a news release from the Reno-based auto company.

To qualify, all students, teachers or administrators need to do is submit a short video (no longer than three minutes) explaining how they would use the funds to improve their classroom or school.

Submissions are due by 11:45 p.m. on Oct. 19. Go here to learn details on how to submit.

According to the company, voting will take place on the Dolan Auto Group web page from midnight on Monday, Oct. 22, through 11:45 p.m. on Monday, Oct. 29. Teachers who submit a classroom project, and are approved, have the opportunity to vote to determine which 10 classrooms will receive $5,000 each.

The community is encouraged to vote for their favorite project and determine the $10,000 grand prize-winning classroom.

Recommended Stories For You