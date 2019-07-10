Dolan Lexus-hosted event raises $430,000 for American Heart Association

RENO, Nev. — The American Heart Association held its 2019 Northern Nevada Heart and Stroke Ball on June 14 at Dolan Lexus in Reno, with nearly 500 people in attendance..

According to an AHA press release, the event “raised vital funds to support education and research in the fight against heart disease and stroke — the No.1 and No.5 leading killers in the United States.”

Liz Faris, Communications and Marketing Consultant with the AHA, told the NNBV this week that the charity event in Reno raised roughly $430,000 in donations.

The event also recognized Dolan Auto Group founder Tom Dolan, a two-time heart disease survivor for his contributions to the Reno community, as a Heart of Gold Honoree.

Additionally, attendees were encouraged to bring and donate an athletic ball as part of the AHA’s Ball for a Ball program, which helps promote physical activity, improve social skills and motivate children to excel academically.

Roughly 100 balls were collected, Faris said, and they were donated June 27 to the Boys & Girls Club of Truckee Meadows. The Ball for a Ball activity was sponsored by Q&D Construction.

The Northern Nevada Heart and Stroke Ball was chaired by Jim DeVolld, Senior Vice President and Regional Manager of First Independent Bank.

“I was honored to serve as the Chair for the 2019 Northern Nevada Heart and Stroke Ball and honor my good friend Tom Dolan,” said DeVolld, who also serves as chair of the Renown Health Board of Directors. “Tom embodies the spirit of community giving and the American Heart Association is near and dear to both of our hearts. By supporting medical innovations through events like the Heart and Stroke Ball, we are giving families like the Dolans more time together and creating a healthier Northern Nevada.”

Go to http://www.heart.org to learn more about the American Heart Association.