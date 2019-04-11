Dolce Vita, Coffeebar, Süp and more planned for Rancharrah

RENO, Nev. — The developers behind the mixed-use commercial development at The Village at Rancharrah recently announced the first round of restaurants and retailers expected to open next year.

According to a March 28 news release, under the direction of Tolles Development Company, the $50 million commercial development will house roughly 20 businesses at The Village at Rancharrah — complementing Reno Land Inc.'s current residential project at the 141-acre property in South Reno.

The Village at Rancharrah — described as the new "Living Room of Reno” — is expected to open for business “in early 2020.”

"We are creating a frictionless environment for visitors to easily navigate and interact within this local hub,” Par Tolles, principal of Tolles Development Company, said in a statement.

Below is a breakdown of the nine businesses announced March 28:

• A to-be-named waterfront restaurant by Tom Turner: The owner of Tahoe-Truckee restaurants Gar Woods, Riva Grill, Caliente and Bar of America is opening a high-end fish/steakhouse eatery.

• Dolce Vita Wellness Spa: Dolce Vita's 10,000 square-foot lakefront location in the Village at Rancharrah will be Reno's largest, locally-owned, spa outside of the casinos.

• Rancharrah Clothing Co.: The owner of South Creek Clothing Co.will open this new location, which will be more central to Reno, providing for a new customer base as well as catering to their existing customers in South Reno.

• Süp: Owners Christian and Kasey Christensen hope to bring everything their customers love about the warmth and vibe of Süp Midtown with some added upgrades to The Village at Rancharrah.

• Chez Vous: The women's lifestyle, clothing and baby boutique offers customers a unique and personalized shopping experience.

• Coffeebar: Coffeebar was originally founded in Truckee in 2010; it also has a Reno location at 682 Mt. Rose St.

• Centro: Serving tapas and cocktails, this upscale bar-restaurant already has a location at 236 California Ave.

• Art Obsessions: With roots in Truckee, this high-end art gallery represents artists featuring originals, sculptures, jewelry and rare fine art editions.

• The Bar Effect: Using old school ballet techniques and a new approach to fitness, The Bar Effect will bring The Village at Rancharrah a place where fitness-minded people can meet together to shop, eat and reach their fitness goals.

According to the news release, other spaces are available for lease to “select business owners and restaurateurs.”

Village at Rancharrah is located at 6001 Talbot Lane in Reno. Go to villageatrancharrah.com to learn more.