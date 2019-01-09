Donations sought for Northern NV Children’s Cancer Foundation $300K match challenge

RENO, Nev. — This week, the Northern Nevada Children's Cancer Foundation announced a $300,000 gift match challenge, lasting through Jan. 31, 2019.

According to a news release, all contributions to the foundation’s “Know the Gold Campaign” will be matched dollar-for-dollar by the William N. Pennington Foundation, up to $300,000.

Per the release, “a gift to NNCCF could help ease the financial devastation childhood cancer places on families who must spend time away from work to be by their child's hospital bed. A donation to NNCCF could cover the cost of an emergency room visit or travel costs to receive care from a specialized doctor.”

"Each and every dollar donated assists our kiddos and families with the emotional shock and financial upheaval that they experience as a result of this disease," Shirley Folkins-Roberts, executive director of NNCCF, said in a statement. "The Pennington Foundation exemplifies the generosity of our community which is so specific to Northern Nevada."

Donations made to NNCCF before the end of January are eligible for the match, including contributions by mail, online and over the phone. Visit http://www.nvchildrenscancer.org or call 775-825-0888 to learn more.