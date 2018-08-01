DoorDash races into Reno area, offers delivery to 800-plus local restaurants

RENO, Nev. â€” DoorDash, a technology company that connects customers with their favorite local restaurants through door-to-door delivery, is cooking up its services in Northern Nevada.

Starting Wednesday, Aug. 1, DoorDash will offer delivery from more than 800 local restaurants in the Reno-Sparks area, according to a press release issued by the Bay Area-based company.

According to DoorDash, customers in the region can order DoorDash between the hours of 11 a.m. and 10 p.m. from a wide selection of restaurants, including Beach Hut Deli, The Cheesecake Factory, Buffalo Wild Wings, P.F. Chang's, Wendy's, Red Robin, Jack in the Box, and many more.

According to the release, DoorDash is celebrating its launch in the Biggest Little City with $1.99 deliveries for the next month, and a free delivery for first-time users. In addition, customers can use the code DASH2RENO for $5 off orders of $15 or more through Sept. 1, 2018, according to DoorDash.

The company says it will also donate $1 between Feeding America and the Food Bank of Northern Nevada (FBNN) for reach order placed in Reno from Aug. 1-31.

"We are delighted to open up our platform to The Biggest Little City in the World," said Tony Xu, CEO and co-founder of DoorDash. "With Reno's bustling neighborhoods home to an eclectic food scene of nationally-recognized and family-owned establishments, we know residents will enjoy having their favorite foods delivered straight to their door through DoorDash.”

With DoorDash’s arrival in Reno, the platform now operates in 1,000 cities nationwide, according to the release.

To learn more about DoorDash, visit doordash.com or download DoorDash for Android or iOS.