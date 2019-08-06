DoughBoys Donuts newest Reno Business Recognition Program recipient

RENO, Nev. — The city of Reno recognized DoughBoys Donuts as its fourth-ever Business Recognition Program recipient at the July 31 City Council meeting.

The company’s flagship store was founded by Bob and Marge Kenny in Hollywood in 1980, according to a city of Reno press release.

“Donut Stop,” as it was called, became a local favorite and quickly grew to multiple locations in Southern California. In 2009, the family journey continued when Bob’s son, Jay Kenny, moved the family’s recipes with him to Reno, and DoughBoys Donuts was born.

“Quality ingredients. Great service. Family owned,” Jay Kenny said in the release. “Those three principles guide everything we do here at DoughBoys Donuts. We are very honored to receive this recognition from the City of Reno, and we are so fortunate to be able to give back to our community that supports our family business.”

According to the city, DoughBoys Donuts makes it a priority to support the community; the business has bolstered a number of schools, nonprofit organizations, Little Leagues and community events through sponsorships and donations.

“The City of Reno is extremely proud to recognize DoughBoys Donuts,” Reno City Councilmember Neoma Jardon said in a statement. “Jay and his staff have truly made a difference in our community. They have set a high standard for philanthropy, and have become a shining example for how a business can give back.”

The city of Reno launched its Business Recognition Program in 2018 to “spotlight local businesses that add to creating a community that people are proud to call home and embody the spirit of the City of Reno,” according to previous reports.

Previous recipients are Ahora Latino Journal, Dolan Auto Group and Smiling With Hope Pizza.

For more information, and to nominate a business, visit Reno.gov/Business.