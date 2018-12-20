Douglas County tourism groups among others to win state grants

GARDNERVILLE, Nev. — Douglas County tourism groups were awarded $38,420 by the Nevada Commission on Tourism on Dec. 17.

Both the Carson Valley and Lake Tahoe Visitors Authorities received grants to market Douglas County.

The Carson Valley Arts Council received $2,520 for its arts and antiques trail map.

The Carson Valley Visitors Authority food tourism cooperative media program $5,700. The authority also received $7,700 for their social media ad and promotional program.

The Lake Tahoe Visitors Authority received $7,500 for its digital influencers for Lake Tahoe and Carson Valley

The Tahoe authority received $15,000 for its Spring Loaded 2019 campaign, designed to drive overnight stays during the typically slower spring season.

Recommended Stories For You

In all, 84 grants were awarded to nonprofit groups on Dec. 17 for tourism marketing projects that will result in overnight stays, ultimately increasing room tax revenue for the state. The Nevada Division of Tourism distributes grants twice a year. This recent distribution is the second for fiscal year 2019.

Funding for the Rural Marketing Grants program comes from the three-eighths of 1 percent of room tax revenue the Nevada Division of Tourism receives as its operations budget. A portion of those funds is used to offer the Rural Marketing Grants Program. Grant recipients must provide a 50-50 match in funds or volunteer hours unless a waiver is approved.

The Nevada Division of Tourism distributes the grants in the form of reimbursements to the recipients after the projects are completed and labor and funding details are documented.